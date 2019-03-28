The new Samsung XM3 Inspire liftback/SUV celebrates its Seoul debut as the Renault Arkana

28-03-2019 15:55

The Renault Arkana is a new liftback/SUV developed by the French manufacturer in collaboration with its Russian branch. The car will soon go on sale in several countries, including South Korea, China, and Brazil, with region-specific adaptations made in each specific case. In particular, the Korean version will enter the market as the Samsung XM3 Inspire.



The manufacturer provides no interior photos or detailed technical specifications so far, so the outer body design is pretty much all we can discuss right now. The Samsung XM3 Inspire is slightly different from the Renault Arkana it is based upon, and features new bumpers with ornamental inserts, differently stamped door panels, and new taillight tech.

The Korean version of the car will ship with a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine rated at 90 hp / 67 kW. It should be noted that diesel SUVs are highly popular in South Korea. Nothing is known about its torque or transmission, though.

The car will be produced at the Renault-Samsung joint enterprise in Busan, with first copies expected to roll into showrooms in 1Q 2019 or later.

Photos: Renault Samsung

Editor Andrew Raspopov